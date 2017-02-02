Warren man pleads guilty to woman’s causing fatal overdose

Roderick Means pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine and other charges on Thursday

Published: Updated:
Roderick Means, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who investigators say was a drug dealer pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a woman who died last year.

Roderick Means pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Means, also known as “Tap Out,” was charged with selling a drug to Melanie Anderson. Anderson believed she was using heroin, but it was actually fentanyl, an indictment said.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

