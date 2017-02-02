Warren man pleads guilty to woman’s causing fatal overdose

Related Coverage Warren man charged with woman’s fatal overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who investigators say was a drug dealer pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a woman who died last year.

Roderick Means pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Means, also known as “Tap Out,” was charged with selling a drug to Melanie Anderson. Anderson believed she was using heroin, but it was actually fentanyl, an indictment said.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.