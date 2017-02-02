WKBN Investigates: Mahoning Co. landlord owes $500K in back taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people are skipping out on paying their taxes, and it could be hurting you.

Local tax money pays for schools, police and fire departments, even parks and libraries. When landowners don’t pay their property tax, tracking down those missing dollars can be a big chore for the county.

Officials say it’s not fair to the people who are paying.

On WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. tonight, 27 Investigates found one landlord who owes more than $500,000 to Mahoning County in back taxes. Below is a map of the properties that the landlord owes taxes on in Youngstown:

