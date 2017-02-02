Youngstown police seize marijuana, pills and cash in raid

Officers arrested 27-year-old Samuel Johntony

Samuel Johntony is charged with several counts of drug possession after a raid in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest in a series of several drug raids in the city netted multiple marijuana plants, pills, and over $1,000 in cash at a house on the northwest side.

Police were executing a search warrant just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Midland Avenue when they found 16 marijuana plants, three digital scales, 4 bags of cultivated marijuana, 443 Xanax pills, several loose hydrocodone pills, and $1,007 in cash.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Samuel Johntony. He is facing several drug possession charges.

Several drug raids have taken place in the city recently where large drug operations were shut down. Fifteen pounds of marijuana were seized earlier this week, and two separate raids the week before netted over 22 pounds of marijuana and thousands in cash. Vehicles were also seized in one of the busts.

