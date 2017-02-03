$156 million in pure Dutch Carribean cocaine seized at Germany border

BERLIN (AP) – Customs officials in the German port of Hamburg say they have seized 717 kilograms (1,580 pounds) of cocaine, which they estimate would have produced drugs with a street value of 145 million euros ($156 million).

The head of the Hamburg customs investigation office, Rene Matschke, said Friday that the cocaine – the largest single seizure of the drug in Germany to date – had a very high degree of purity, news agency DPA reported. It was seized on Jan. 18 after it was found in a shipping container from the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

Matschke said that an international gang was behind the cocaine shipment and that there was a hostage-taking linked to the drugs in the Netherlands on Monday.

