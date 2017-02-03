27 Investigates: What happens to tenants of landlord who owes taxes?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people want to know what will happen with the tenants of a Mahoning County landlord who owes half a million dollars in property taxes.

WKBN 27 First News brought you the 27 Investigates story on Thursday.

Mark King has a real estate empire, with several properties in the Youngstown area. The county said he has several past-due accounts.

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma said the county frequently has to deal with foreclosures on occupied rentals.

He said the county takes a look at each house with back taxes on a case-by-case basis. The last thing they want is to force a paying tenant out of their home.

“We don’t want to see that person looking for a place to live through no fault of their own,” Yemma said.

While the county tries to avoid it, foreclosures on occupied rentals do happen. In those cases, Yemma said tenants sometimes find out when it’s too late to stop the procedure.

