27 Investigates: What happens to tenants of landlord who owes taxes?

Mahoning County frequently has to deal with foreclosures on occupied rentals

By Published: Updated:
Mark King has several properties in Youngstown, but owes half a million dollars in property taxes.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people want to know what will happen with the tenants of a Mahoning County landlord who owes half a million dollars in property taxes.

WKBN 27 First News brought you the 27 Investigates story on Thursday.

Mark King has a real estate empire, with several properties in the Youngstown area. The county said he has several past-due accounts.

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma said the county frequently has to deal with foreclosures on occupied rentals.

He said the county takes a look at each house with back taxes on a case-by-case basis. The last thing they want is to force a paying tenant out of their home.

“We don’t want to see that person looking for a place to live through no fault of their own,” Yemma said.

While the county tries to avoid it, foreclosures on occupied rentals do happen. In those cases, Yemma said tenants sometimes find out when it’s too late to stop the procedure.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s