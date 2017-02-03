2nd ranked LaBrae moves to 16-0

The Vikings used a strong 2nd half to rout Newton Falls, 72-38 Friday

The Vikings used a strong 2nd half to rout Newton Falls, 72-38 Friday.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated Newton Falls, 72-38 Friday at LaBrae High School.

The Vikings led 25-19 at halftime, but used full court pressure to open things up in the second half.  Junior Aaron Iler led LaBrae with 16 points, while Logan Kiser added 12 points.

LaBrae came into the week ranked 2nd in the latest AP State Poll, and now moves to 16-0 on the season, and 10-0 in the AAC Blue Tier.

Newton Falls was led by Gage Friend and Vince Dragich with 8 points apiece.

