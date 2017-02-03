Atlanta police tweet about Beyonce and gunfire “missed the mark”

The department eventually deleted the tweet.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, Beyonce performs at "Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life - An All-Star Grammy Salute," at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Madonna, Rihanna, Beyonce and Jay Z are among the A-List musicians who are co-owners of the streaming service Tidal. Kanye West, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Jack White and Nicki Minaj also announced that they are co-owners of the streaming service at an event Monday, March 30, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police admit they backfired with a tweet urging people not to celebrate Beyonce’s pregnancy with celebratory gunfire.

Following the singer’s announcement Wednesday that she’s pregnant with twins, the department tweeted, “Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!”

Police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2k4ZxLV ) some people found it funny while others were offended.

The department soon deleted the tweet and sent out another apologizing for the “inappropriate” tweet.

Pickard said the decision was made to take the tweet down “because it doesn’t focus on what we do every day as a public safety department.”

“We wanted to somehow add comedic relief to the things going on around the world, and we missed the mark,” Pickard said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

