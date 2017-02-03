Boardman crime activity: January 30 – February 2

Monday, January 30

4 p.m. – Paxton Road, police investigated an arson. A woman said she smelled smoke and came outside to find a burning rag near her basement window.

Tuesday, January 31

1:15 a.m. – U.S. 224, Ethan Dudash, 26, arrested and charged with OVI, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and drug abuse. Police stopped Dudash after they said he drove over a curb and through the front yard of Disciples of Christ Church. Police said Dudash smelled of alcohol, and became agitated during their questioning, saying he wanted “Trump” there and refusing to obey commands. Police said Tramadol and Hydrocodone was found in Dudash’s jacket pocket, but Dudash said the jacket was given to him “by some dude” at Camelot Lanes when he was cold.

9:17 a.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., a student at Boardman High School said his smart watch was stolen from the high school the day before. He said he believed he dropped it in the cafeteria and someone picked it up.

10:27 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Kit Glass, Jr., of Campbell, arrested on two theft warrants. Police said Glass stole shoes from DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse by hiding them in his jacket on January 24 and 25.

12:02 p.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Ashley Cooper, 23, arrested on a theft warrant. Police said Cooper stole items from Walmart on January 4.

5:07 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., an employee of Kohl’s said someone returned items that were listed as stolen from the Niles store.

8:30 p.m. – 3000 block of Denver Dr., Poland, Amanda Porter, same address, arrested on a warrant for theft. An employee of Ulta Beauty said Porter came into the store on January 25 and concealed several items worth almost $500 in her bag. The employee was able to find her information because Porter paid for other items using her Ulta rewards card, a report said.

10:39 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman told police that she returned a call after receiving a message about tax fraud. She spoke to a man who said her 2014 and 2015 tax returns were being investigated by the IRS. He asked her to confirm her address and date of birth and then asked her to rectify the situation by sending a payment of $2,200. She was skeptical of the call and said the caller had an accent.

Wednesday, February 1

1:36 a.m. – 5500 block of Southern Blvd., Brendann McNeal, 38, charged with assault. A man said he was sucker punched by McNeal while they were drinking. McNeal first denied hitting the man, saying he was trying to convince him to stay, rather than drive drunk, and said his injuries were from falling down the stairs. A neighbor told police she heard the man fall but said McNeal was dragging him out the door, trying to make him leave. McNeal later admitted to hitting the man, saying he did so because he called his mother a name, a police report said.

9:30 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Jamie Finlaw, of Warren, arrested on a warrant from Newton Falls Police for an assault charge. Police said a search of the car found a marijuana pipe, grinder and scale. Finlaw was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and her car was towed.

11:02 a.m. – Trumbull County Jail, Rebeccah Isom, 40, arrested and charged with a theft at Best Buy on December 4. Police said Isom tried leaving the store with Beats by Dre headphones worth $299. A report says Isom told police, “I tried to take those headphones, but I never made it out of the store. They got me before I even left.” Police said she was with a man before she dropped the headphones and they ran out of the store.

3:44 p.m. – 7100 block of Tiffany Boulevard, a manager of AT&T reported that a man stole Bluetooth headsets from the store. He said the man came in the store talking on the phone, and when approached by sales associates, said he was waiting for his wife. He then walked over to a display, taking the headsets and sitting on a bench. After several minutes, he concealed the items and left.

3:58 p.m. – 7000 block of Paxton Rd., Kristopher Kunig, 44, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence. A relative of Kunig’s told police that Kunig threatened to beat him up. He told police that Kunig had beat him so severely in the past that he was covered in blood but said he didn’t want to pursue charges.

7:13 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., a manager of Family Dollar said a man took an item from the store and ran toward apartment buildings on Hillman Way. The manager recognized the man from past thefts at the store.

9:01 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Drive, Mary Blanton, 49, arrested and charged with theft. Police said Blanton took slippers valued at $5, hid them under her jacket and tried to leave the store after paying for the rest of her merchandise. Police said Blanton complained that she was going to pass out when she was arrested and said she may have been having a panic attack.

10:24 p.m. – 5600 block of Loretta Drive, a man reported finding tire tracks in a circle around his yard that appeared to be from a four-wheeler. He said the yard had about $300 in damage. He told police that he doesn’t have problems with anyone but said he has been the victim of small pranks in which is property outside has been moved around.

11:15 p.m. – 5600 block of South Ave., a nurse at Park Center Nursing Home reported that a 73-year-old resident with a black eye was dropped off by his son, who immediately left. The resident, who staff was intoxicated, told them that his son beat him up and took all of his money. Police questioned the man, who seemed confused and said he couldn’t remember what happened or how he was injured.

Thursday, February 2

12:25 a.m. – Market Street near Washington Boulevard, Samantha Shoemaker, 24, of Salem, and Vienna Scott-Vince, 20, of Austintown, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The women were questioned during a traffic stop, and police reported finding marijuana and a pipe in Scott-Vince’s purse, and marijuana, a pipe and mushrooms in Shoemaker’s purse. Police said when questioned, Shoemaker admitted to using mushrooms frequently and said she was “just going to get high again and did not see the big deal with the drugs.”

2:20 p.m. – Alex Cherney, 36, of Poland, arrested and charged with felony theft by deception. A teller at First National Bank told police that Cherney wrote a check for $1,700 from his business account of Milex Construction to his personal account and then drew on both accounts for a total of $3,510. The check was later returned for “insufficient funds,” and bank employees were unable to reach Cherney.

7:30 p.m. – US 224 west of Tiffany Boulevard, David States, II, 47, cited for being in the roadway illegally. States was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing the road.