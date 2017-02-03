Bristol wins 14th straight; Donadio tallies 22

Bristol will meet Garfield at home tomorrow.

Bristol Panthers High School Basketball

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol, the 6th ranked team in Division IV, led Bloomfield after the first quarter 33-0 before topping the Cardinals, 76-24.

The Panthers (16-1) were led by Tommy Donadio’s 6 three-point baskets as he finished with 22. Gage Elza sank 4 three-pointers of his own to tally 16. Matt Church scored all of his 10 points in the first half.

Bloomfield was paced by Isaiah Martin – who collected a team-high 16 points. Cameron Parke closed out the contest with 6 points.

The Panthers return home tomorrow to face the G-Men of Garfield. Bloomfield will take on Badger in Kinsman on Tuesday.

