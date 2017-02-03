CBS: Majority polled disapprove of Trump’s travel order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Two weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency, the country remains sharply divided, according to a new CBS poll.

The CBS News Poll’s first measure of Trump’s job performance as president found 40 percent of Americans approve of the job he is doing. That is the lowest percentage of any president just after his first inauguration since the Gallup Poll began taking those measures in 1953.

Forty-eight percent of those polled disapprove of his performance.

CBS also asked people whether they approve of Trump’s recent executive orders.

A large majority of Republicans approve of his order temporarily restricting entry into the U.S. by foreigners and refugees, while Democrats disapprove in similar numbers.

The CBS poll says slightly more Americans disapprove (51%) than approve (45%) of President Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans people from entering the U.S. from seven designated countries. Views on temporarily suspending entry for refugees are the same. Opinions on these issues are highly partisan.

Most Republicans who support the ban think it will make the U.S. safer.

Trump has a lot of support in his nomination of Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. More Americans think the Senate should confirm his nomination that vote against him. Republicans and independents are more supportive of Gorsuch than Democrats.

This poll was conducted by telephone on February 1 and 2 among a random sample of 1,019 adults. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Media, Pa.

You can find the full results of the poll here.