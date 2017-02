Austin Clausell had a team high 18 points in the Indian’s 55-44 victory over Brookfield Friday night. Austin O’Hara added 17 for Girard, while Anthony Graziano chipped in 12.

Brookfield was led by Brian Hiner’s 17 point effort. Chad Filipovich was the only other Warrior in double figures with 13 points.

Girard will return to action next Tuesday at rival Liberty. Brookfield will look to bounce back against Southington tomorrow.