Competency evaluation ordered for Ohio school shooting suspect

Authorities allege Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty

URBANA, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a 17-year-old student charged in a school shooting last month.

Authorities allege Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault, and other counts.

A 16-year-old student, Logan Cole, remains hospitalized in Columbus with wounds and injuries from the shooting.

Champaign County Juvenile Judge Lori Reisinger on Friday ordered the evaluation at the request of the defense attorney. The judge will then rule whether the youth can understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense.

Serna has denied the charges.

The judge ordered that he remain in juvenile detention.

