David C. Smith Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Mr. Smith passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 with his family at his side at Maple crest Nursing Home in Struthers.

He was born on November 8, 1951 in Youngstown to Charles and Blanche Smith (Morgan).

He loved music, old cars, spending time with his family and friends.

He was retired from the Diocese of Youngstown Calvary Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Maureen (Vennetti); his children, Timothy Smith (Nicole) of Struthers, David Smith of Struthers and Amanda Smith of Struthers and his six grandchildren. He loved his wifes brothers and sisters as his own.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arangements have been entrusted to the Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home Youngstown, Ohio.



