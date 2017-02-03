Dr. Mark James DelMaramo Obituary

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Dr. Mark James DelMaramo, age 57, passed to eternal life at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on Friday, February 3, 2017 after a fierce fight against cancer.

He was born on July 15, 1959, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the son of Constance and the late James DelMaramo.

Mark was a 1977 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie and earned his bachelor’s degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, his master’s degree from Gannon University and his Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.

On May 13, 1989, he married Brenda Kay Green.

In 1989 Mark began his teaching career at Thiel College where he was an English professor for the past twenty seven years.

He was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church of Greenville and was involved in the Cursillo movement of the Erie Diocese.

Mark’s great loves were his family, his faith, teaching, especially his favorite course, History of the Western Humanities and Baltimore Orioles baseball.

In 2014, after recovering from his first round of cancer treatments and in gratitude for his recovery, he made a sabbatical pilgrimage to Spain to walk five hundred miles on the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of Saint James.

Survivors include his wife of twenty seven years, Brenda Kay DelMaramo of Perry Township, Pennsylvania; his four children, Daniel J. DelMaramo of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Nathan C. DelMaramo, Sarah R. DelMaramo and Noah J. DelMaramo all at home; his mother, Constance L. DelMaramo of Erie; his sister, Beth L. Garzony of Toledo and nephews, Brian, Andrew and Christopher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, 16125 with Rev. Daniel Hoffman as chief celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Thiel College David Johnson Memorial Chapel, College Avenue, Greenville. A vigil prayer service will be held in the chapel at 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School, 80 N. High Street, Greenville Pennsylvania 16125; the Thiel College Langenheim Memorial Library, 75 College Ave. Greenville, Pennsylvania or the Pink Angels of the Greenville Area, attn: Barb Walton, 6 Tanglewood Dr. Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here