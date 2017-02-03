Eleanore Marie Gresko Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. John Trimbur officiating, for Eleanore Marie Gresko, 87, who passed away Friday morning, February 3, after a brief illness.

Eleanore was born May 19, 1929, in Campbell, the daughter of Paul and Mary Furin Hoffman.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1948 and was the class salutatorian.

She was a longtime parishioner of the former St. John the Baptist Parish in Campbell and a past president of its’ Ladies Guild. She also was a member of the Legion of Mary.

Eleanore was an avid golfer and participated in the GCU and Mill Creek Ladies’ Golf leagues every summer.

She will also be proudly remembered as an excellent baker.

Her husband, Michael R. Gresko, whom she married May 21, 1949, passed away July 19, 2005.

Eleanore leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Deborah (Gary) Cartwright of Youngstown; two sons, Dale M. (MaryBeth) Gresko of Salem and Michael R. Gresko, Jr. at home; her grandchildren, Melissa Wolsonovich, Michele Lopatta, Maureen Cartwright and Michael Cartwright; and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband Michael, she was preceded in death by her step-father, John Tomich; her sisters, Marge Dunn and Millie Kracko and her brother, Bob Hoffman.

The Gresko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday morning, February 7 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral mass.



Order Flowers Here