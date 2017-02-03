Free heart health screenings scheduled

The month of February is Heart Health Month

The CVS Minute Clinic is offering free heart health screenings.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States. To show awareness, everyone is encouraged to “Go Red” Friday by wearing something red to show support for the cause.

According to the American Heart Association, one out of every three women will die from heart disease. That’s why the first Friday of February each year is designated as “Go Red” day.

This is the 15th year for the campaign. Tammy Todd, Minute Clinic nurse practitioner, said symptoms of heart disease are hard to detect, especially in women.

Cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index are all important numbers to know because they can indicate if you are more likely to develop heart disease.

“Our goal at the Minute Clinic is to try to improve the wellness of women within our community and increase their knowledge of their risk factors so that they can do some modifications to improve their outcomes,” Todd said.

It’s recommended that all women, ages 25 to 45, get their cholesterol checked every five years. From there, you can make any necessary changes as soon as possible.

The Minute Clinic (located inside some CVS pharmacies) is holding free heart screening Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be checking cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

MINUTE CLINIC LOCATIONS

