Gerald Robinson Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Gerald Robinson, age 80, of Howland, passed away Friday morning, February 3 at the Windsor House of Champion.

Gerald was born August 1, 1936 in Warren to the late Willard and Helen (Marshman) Robinson.

He was a 1955 Graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a Cook.

Gerald was a member of the Cortland United Methodist Church where he was a trusted volunteer at the church’s spaghetti dinners for many years.

His favorite pastimes were cooking and baking bread.

He was also a member of the Cortland Lodge #529 F&AM.

He is survived by two daughters, Sharon K. (Brion) DePietro and Susan M. (William) Letson; a son, John G. Robinson; grandchildren, Amanda (Jerry) DePietro Myers, Matthew DePietro, Benjamin Letson and Audrey Letson; one great-grandson, Ethan Alan Myers.

Besides his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ida I. Robinson, who passed away March 27, 2013; His son, Mark Allen Robinson; a granddaughter, Marissa DePietro and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Earl Drummond.

The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 6 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor David Vensel will officiate.

Entombment will be in the Pineview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor House, Activities Department, 200 E. Glendola Ave. Warren, Ohio 44483, or to the Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and send condolences to Gerald’s family.



