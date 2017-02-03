Grove City wins Region 5; Eagles are 11-0 in league play

Grove City will play host to Franklin on Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Grove City Eagles High School Basketball

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City not only notched their 15th win of the season tonight but also won the Region 5 Championship by virtue of Franklin’s 82-67 win over George Junior Republic.

The Eagles went on the road and knocked off Farrell – 50-29. Logan Lutz scored 19 points and finished by making 7 of 8 attempts from the free throw line. Kameron Patterson also added 8 while Martin Beatty had 7.

Region 5 Standings
x-Grove City – 11-0 (15-4)
Sharon – 7-4 (11-8)
George Junior Republic – 7-4 (9-8)
Farrell – 6-5 (9-9)
Franklin – 5-6 (9-9)
Hickory – 5-6 (9-10)
Slippery Rock – 1-9 (5-13)
Oil City – 1-9 (3-13)

For Farrell (9-9), Kyi Wright and Brandon Chambers both scored 8 apiece.

The Eagles will play host to Franklin on Tuesday while Farrell will welcome rival-Sharon.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s