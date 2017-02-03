Helen Mary (Beck) Franko Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Helen Mary Franko, 94, of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Shepherd of The Valley Nursing Home.

Helen was born January 24, 1923 in Lambert, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Mary (Shuba) Beck.

Helen had worked as a crane operator for Republic Steel during W.W., II, but for most of Helen’s life she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, where she had taught Sunday School, her neighborhood card club, Hannah Circle, Widow’s Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Girard Senior Citizens and Trumbull County Homemakers Extension Club.

She was a Girl Scout Leader and an avid Cleveland Indians Fan, loved to bake bread and kolache and taught crafts at Shepherd of the Valley.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Paul (Cathy) Franko of Canfield, Robert (Annette) Franko of Peoria, Arizona, Barbara (George) Wishak of McDonald and Ruth (Joseph) Sarko of Howland; grandchildren, Mark (Michelle) Franko of Cortland, Robert Franko of Canfield, Brian (Melanie) Wishak of McDonald, Tiffany (Dominic) DiRubba of Liberty, Joseph Sarko of Illinois, Joshua Sarko of Howland, Robert (Trista) Franko of Glendale, Arizona, Carly (Dom) Bass of Peoria, Arizona and great-grandchildren, Amanda and Justin Franko of Cortland, Luci Wishak of McDonald, Gabriella DiRubba of Liberty, Dylan, Riley, Hailey, Parker and Carson Franko of Glendale, Arizona, Cooper and Brody Bass of Peoria, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Franko, whom she married August 12, 1944 and died April 22, 1982, her sisters, Agnes Shotts, Ann Marinko and Dorothy Beck and brother, John Beck.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 8th, 12:00 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Helen will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church memorial fund in Helen’s memory.

The family wishes to thank Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home and Harbor Light Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Helen.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.



