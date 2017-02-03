Joseph A. Jeswald Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Prayers will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church for Joseph A. Jeswald, 85, who passed away Friday morning, February 3 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Joe was born September 15, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph R. and Mary Francis Cuccaro.

Joe graduated from East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955. He retired from Joseph Sylvester Construction and was a member of Holy Family Church.

Joe was also a member of the Bone Crushers, Arco Club, and St. Anthony’s. He was a member of the Arco Club’s bocce team, where they won the World Series of Bocce in Rome, NY. Along with bocce, Joe also enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening, wine making, sausage making, wood working and painting. His greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

Joe leaves his wife, the former Christina A. Smaldino, whom he married June 18, 1960; his four children, Annette (Frank) DiVito of Poland, Michael (Kimberlee) Jeswald of Poland, Christina (Jeff) Fetchet of Brookfield and Jodie (Gary) Chandler of Poland; eleven grandchildren, Francesca, Gina and Michael DiVito, Kori (Rob) Fuller, Joseph and Jacob Jeswald, Cody, Caitlyn and Kyle Fetchet and Abbey and Emily Chandler; two great-grandchildren, Lyric and Carmen and two brothers, James (Gloria) Jeswald of Girard and Nick (Frances) Jeswald of Poland.

Family and friends may call Sunday, February 5 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Easter Seals Youngstown Chapter Meals Home Delivery, 299 Edwards St, Youngstown, OH 44502.

The Jeswald family would like to thank the staff of Masternick Memorial for all of the care and compassion for Joe.



