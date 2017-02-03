Man accused of shooting downtown buildings pleads not guilty

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Andrew Appugliese after windows were shot out at three buildings in downtown Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
Andrew Appugliese pleaded not guilty to shooting at buildings in downtown Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting a pellet gun from a moving car at buildings in downtown Youngstown early Wednesday morning pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Andrew Appugliese, 56, was video arraigned Friday afternoon on three felony counts of vandalism.

A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Appugliese after several windows were shot out at the Wells Building, Huntington Bank, and Nationwide Insurance, all on West Federal Street.

He was arrested late Wednesday night.

Appugliese is due back in court next week.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s