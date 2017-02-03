Man accused of shooting downtown buildings pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting a pellet gun from a moving car at buildings in downtown Youngstown early Wednesday morning pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Andrew Appugliese, 56, was video arraigned Friday afternoon on three felony counts of vandalism.

A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify Appugliese after several windows were shot out at the Wells Building, Huntington Bank, and Nationwide Insurance, all on West Federal Street.

He was arrested late Wednesday night.

Appugliese is due back in court next week.

