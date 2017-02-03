Margaret “Peggy” Daniels Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margaret M. Daniels, 79, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret (known to all as Peggy) was born in Warren, Ohio on December 10, 1937, the daughter of the late Harry and Gilberta Franklin, Peggy was the third of five children.

She grew up on the East side of Youngstown with her boisterous and fun-loving family.

Peggy was a graduate of Ursuline High School and secretarial school.

She worked for the Law Firm of Green, Haines, Sgambati as a legal secretary for more than 30 years.

Peggy was a warm-hearted, joyful woman with many life-long friends. Her “club” of high school girlfriends met monthly for over 60 years.

Peggy enjoyed playing volleyball, golfing, reading, beach vacations, card games, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, exercising at the YMCA and spending time with her grandchildren.

Peggy volunteered for many organizations and was a long-time, active member of St. Dominic Parish and the Youngstown Cursillo Movement.

Peggy married John A. Daniels on June 16, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown, Ohio. They celebrated 53 years of marriage, John passed away on May 11, 2016.

She will be sadly missed by many, including her five children, Mary Gamberale (Frank) of Canfield, Janet Daniels of Denver, Colorado, Jack Daniels (Suzanne) of Cleveland, Gibby Bittman (John) of Vermilion and Maggie Daniels (Matt Michel) of Oak Hill, Virginia; five grandchildren, Matthew, Josh, David, Carina and Gianna; brother, Harry (Jackie) of Boardman; sister-in-law, Mary Hares Franklin of Apple Valley, California; as well as her many friends, nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three of her siblings, Ted, Jim and Rosemary.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6 at Fox Funeral Home, located at 4700 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio, 44512. There will be a Cursillo Bible Vigil at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Resurrection to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish, located at 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 44507.

Memorial contributions in Peggy’s memory may be given to the YMCA of Youngstown, 17 North Champion Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503 or St. Dominic Parish, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 44507.



