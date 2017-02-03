O’Shaughnessy leads Poland back into first place

Poland sophomore Braeden O'Shaughnessy scored a game high 24 points in the Bulldogs 63-60 win over Struthers

Poland Bulldogs High School Basketball - Poland, OH

Poland led by 3 after 2 quarters, and extended their advantage to as much as 12 points in the 2nd half. Their 3-point victory avenges an earlier loss to Wildcats, and put the Bulldogs in the conference driver’s seat. Poland improves to 11-4 overall, and into a 3-way tie with Jefferson and Edgewood for first place. The Bulldogs have two games remaining against Edgewood, and a February 13th date with Jefferson.

Struthers drops to 13-5 on the season with the loss. The Wildcats were led in scoring by senior A.J. Musolino. Junior Ryan Leonard added 14 points, and freshman Carson Ryan chipped in 12.

Poland has now 4 straight, and 7 of their last 8 games.

