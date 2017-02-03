P. Thomas “Tom” Siege Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – P. Thomas “Tom” Siege of Sharpsville passed away at 1:36 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, in his residence, he was 83.

Mr. Siege was born April 7, 1933, in Sharon, a son of Philip and Elizabeth Young Siege.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Tom was inducted into the U.S. Navy on November 16, 1956 and served in the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged March 2, 1961.

Tom retired from Covelli Enterprises in Warren, where he worked as the head maintenance engineer for 10 years. He previously worked for the borough of Sharpsville for over 20 years, beginning as a public works employee and ultimately served as the borough manager for many years.

Tom was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville where he sang in the choir for over 40 years.

He was also a member of American Legion Post #162 in Sharpsville.

Tom enjoyed crossword puzzles and in later years he loved going on camping trips with his wife, Arlene. There was nothing mechanical he could not fix, and no person he would refuse to help.

His high school sweet heart and beloved wife of 63 years, the former Arlene Demaria, whom he married June 1, 1953, survives at home.

Also surviving are four sons, Thomas Siege and Timothy Siege and his wife Merilee, all from Greenville, David Siege of Sharpsville and Brian Siege and his wife Tina of Cannonsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Phyllis McKean of Florida and Judy Weaver and her husband Tom of Utah; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald B. Siege; three sisters, Caroline Jablonski, Betty Gross and Dorothy “Dot” Karlovic; also preceding him was his beloved dog, Sophie.

Calling hours will be 1 p.m. until the time of service on Monday February 6, 2017 in First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville, 148 E Shenango St, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday, February 6 in the church, with Rev. Joseph Yurko, pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered prior to the memorial service by the members of West Middlesex VFW Post 6233, Wheatland American Legion Post 432 and Farrell VFW Post 5286.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. Sharon.



