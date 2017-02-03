Pa. state trooper accused of indecent assault of child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper is suspended without pay, charged with indecent assault of a child.

The charges against 46-year-old Cpl. Patrick Finn stem from Luzerne County. A 9-year-old in December claimed Finn got into bed with her, touched her and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

It is not known if Finn has a lawyer.

Finn, who has been with PA State Police for over 20 years, has been suspended without pay due to the charges relating to sexual assault. He was working out of Carlisle barracks.