Pa. woman wrestles away robber’s gun and shoots him

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a woman fought back and escaped an armed robber during her overnight shift at a laundromat.

WPVI-TV reports that Naou Mor Khantha was working at an Upper Darby laundromat early Wednesday morning when a man armed with a handgun tried to rob her. Police say the suspect forced Khantha into a bathroom and then demanded she strip.

The mother of three fought against the suspect and got away with his gun after shooting him in the arm. Khantha made it to a nearby convenience store where she called the police.

Police apprehended the suspect shortly thereafter. He is hospitalized in serious condition. Police say the suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

