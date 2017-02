YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior standout Anise Algahmee was named Player of the Game for his play in an 80-52 win over arch-rival Cardinal Mooney in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 3rd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Algahmee piled up a game-high 27 points for the Irish in the win. He also added 3 rebounds and 2 assists, as the Irish completed the regular season sweep of the Cardinals.