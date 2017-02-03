Police: Teens stole truck in Campbell, led officers on chase

The teens, ages 14 and 15, are facing several criminal charges

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Three teenagers are facing a slew of criminal charges after stealing a truck in Campbell and leading officers on a chase, according to police.

A man reported that his truck was stolen from his home on Devitt Avenue on Thursday morning. The man had turned on the vehicle to warm it up.

He told police that a teenager, who was standing outside near another truck, told him that he could borrow the vehicle to chase the thief. Police said the boy was gone when he returned, and the truck was found to be stolen from Youngstown.

Police found the man’s truck at a doctor’s office on Struthers-Liberty Road. Three teenagers in the truck led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 80 mph, according to a police report.

They struck a telephone pole on 12th Street, got out and ran, the report said.

Police said one of the teenagers was struck with a taser after reaching toward his pocket. Police said the 14-year-old boy had a knife.

A police dog found the other teens, both 15 years old, hiding in a garage on Whipple Avenue.

The teens were arrested and charged with theft, obstructing official business and several other charges.

