Report: Ohio, Pa. top destinations for synthetic opioid fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new report claims Ohio is the number one destination for fentanyl, a cheap, synthetically-produced opioid.

According to the national report, fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Ohio has the most positive lab test results for fentanyl in the nation. They are four times higher than Pennsylvania’s, which is the second-highest state.

The report says China is the main supplier of fentanyl to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It says most fentanyl products sent to Mexico are repackaged and smuggled into the U.S.

Read the report — Fentanyl: China’s Deadly Export to the United States

China can get away with distributing the illegal drug because its chemical and pharmaceutical industries are weak and poorly maintained, according to the report.

The country mass produces inexpensive generic drugs, as opposed to the U.S., which produces expensive, high-value pharmaceutical products.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said we’re losing too many people to this “destructive drug epidemic.”

“It is critical that we get serious about this issue. We cannot afford to do nothing. We must respond to this crisis from all sides by improving coordination to stopping these deadly drugs from coming into our state from places like China, while also increasing and expanding access to treatment for those who are suffering.”

Ryan called addiction a disease and said those suffering need care just as people who are sick need care.

