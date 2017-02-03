Robber to Youngstown delivery driver: ‘I’ll take the money in your pocket’

The robbery happened at a house on Rush Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a delivery driver said he was robbed making a delivery on the south side of the city.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Thursday to the area of Rush Boulevard where they met up with a delivery driver who said he had just been robbed.

According to a police report, the driver was delivering food to a house on Rush Boulevard when he encountered a man standing in the driveway. The driver took the food out of the vehicle, walked up to the man and asked if he was expecting a delivery. The man pulled out a gun and replied, “No, but I’ll take the money in your pocket.”

The driver took $10 from his wallet and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then patted down the driver looking for more valuables.

The driver then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

