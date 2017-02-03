See if your school gains or loses money under Kasich’s new budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Included in Governor John Kasich’s state budget released earlier this week is the total amount of money each Ohio school will receive. About half of the school districts in the state will see a cut in funding.
Locally, nine districts in Mahoning County will be losing money under the plan. West Branch will lose more than half a million dollars a year, while Poland, South Range, and Austintown will also lose a big chunk of funding.
The winners in Mahoning County include Boardman, which will be receiving over $900,000 additional dollars. Campbell and Youngstown are also getting a good amount of state money.
In Trumbull County, only six districts will be getting less money next year. Maplewood takes the biggest hit, losing $251,000.
The big winners in Trumbull County include Warren Schools, getting an additional $2.4 million. Niles is getting almost a million dollars and Howland will get $652,000.
Only four districts lose money in Columbiana County. United is losing the most with $500,000 less.
The big winners there include Salem with $898,000 extra, along with Wellsville, East Liverpool, and Columbiana.
Find out how much money your school will be getting or losing under Kasich’s proposed 2018-19 budget:
Mahoning County
- Austintown: – $194,518
- Boardman: + $908,255
- Campbell: + $475,071
- Canfield: – $101,991
- Jackson-Milton: – $112,153
- Lowellville: – $106,577
- Poland: – $269,999
- Sebring: – $126,673
- South Range: – $235,026
- Springfield: – $1,070
- Struthers: + $184,801
- West Branch: – $550,201
- Western Reserve: – $109,281
- Youngstown: + $310,165
Trumbull County
- Bloomfield-Mespo: – $85,260
- Bristol: – $192,142
- Brookfield: + $132,540
- Champion: + $292,186
- Girard: + $200,430
- Howland: + $652,659
- Hubbard: + $80,219
- Joseph Badger: – $139,144
- LaBrae: + $43,140
- Lakeview: – $144,498
- Liberty: – $72,906
- Lordstown: + $106,057
- Maplewood: – $251,260
- Mathews: + $44,801
- McDonald: + $57,202
- Newton Falls: + $79,444
- Niles: + $957,833
- Southington: + $2,511
- Warren: + $2,480,045
- Weathersfield: + $171,396
Columbiana County
- Beaver: – $471,243
- Columbiana: + $312,751
- Crestview: – $342
- East Liverpool: + $330,804
- East Palestine: + $104,130
- Leetonia: + $47,614
- Lisbon: + $147,187
- Salem: + $898,042
- Southern: – $263,094
- United: – $345,239
- Wellsville: + $502,800
.