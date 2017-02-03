Storm Team 27: A cold start Saturday morning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Colder air expected through the start of the weekend with lows in the low teen’s early Saturday morning.  Look for more sunshine Saturday with afternoon highs near 30.  Clouds will increase Saturday night with a small risk for snow showers toward Sunday morning. The chance for snow showers will stick around through early Sunday.  Warmer air builds in early next week with windy weather and rain into Tuesday and then back to snow Wednesday.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 30

Saturday night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers toward Sunday morning. (30%)
Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)
High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower late day. (20%)
High: 41 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. Windy. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered Rain to Snow showers. Windy and colder. Falling temps. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 37

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 17

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 28 Low: 11

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 23

