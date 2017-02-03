Storm Team 27: partly sunny and breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Colder air sweeps through the region. Partly sunny and breezy. Risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry in the snowbelt. Little accumulation expected. Saturday will bring more sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 20’s. The chance for snow returns Sunday. A bigger storm will move in early next week with snow to rain into Tuesday. Back to snow and cold by Wednesday. This storm will produce windy weather too.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for a flurry or snow shower in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 24

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry snowbelt early. (20%)

Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Windy. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 30

Wednesday: Scattered Snow showers. Windy and colder. Falling temps. (70%)

High: 37 Low: 36

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 16

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 24 Low: 12

