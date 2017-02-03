Thomas Trahey Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Thomas Trahey, 76, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017.
He was born Tuesday, February 13, 1940.
There will be no services held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Thomas Trahey, 76, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017.
He was born Tuesday, February 13, 1940.
There will be no services held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use