Thomas Trahey Obituary

February 3, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Thomas Trahey, 76, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017.

He was born Tuesday, February 13, 1940.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.


