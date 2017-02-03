Trump names first female career CIA officer to deputy director’s seat

WAHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A seasoned spymaster with decades of experience is the new deputy director of the CIA, a pick that could work to heal President Donald Trump’s rift with the U.S. intelligence services.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that he has selected Gina Haspel, who has extensive overseas experience, including several stints as chief of station at outposts abroad. In Washington, she has held several top leadership positions in the clandestine service.

The pick will be welcomed by intelligence professionals nervous about Trump’s selection of Pompeo, a former conservative Republican in Congress who was on the House intelligence committee but has no experience in the field.

According to CIA Director Mike Pompeo Haspel is the first female career CIA officer to be named Deputy Director.

Trump has been critical of U.S. intelligence agencies’ track record and questioned their assessment that Russia meddled in the presidential election.

“Gina is an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot who brings more than 30 years of Agency experience to the job. She is also a proven leader with an uncanny ability to get things done and to inspire those around her,” said Director Pompeo. “We are fortunate that someone of her intellect, skill, and experience will be our Deputy Director. I know she will do an outstanding job, and I look forward to working with her closely in the years ahead.”

