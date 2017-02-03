Trump names first female career CIA officer to deputy director’s seat

By DEB RIECHMANN, Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump points towards members of the media while seated at his desk on Air Force One during his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump points towards members of the media while seated at his desk on Air Force One during his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WAHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A seasoned spymaster with decades of experience is the new deputy director of the CIA, a pick that could work to heal President Donald Trump’s rift with the U.S. intelligence services.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that he has selected Gina Haspel, who has extensive overseas experience, including several stints as chief of station at outposts abroad. In Washington, she has held several top leadership positions in the clandestine service.

The pick will be welcomed by intelligence professionals nervous about Trump’s selection of Pompeo, a former conservative Republican in Congress who was on the House intelligence committee but has no experience in the field.

According to CIA Director Mike Pompeo Haspel is the first female career CIA officer to be named Deputy Director.

Trump has been critical of U.S. intelligence agencies’ track record and questioned their assessment that Russia meddled in the presidential election.

“Gina is an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot who brings more than 30 years of Agency experience to the job. She is also a proven leader with an uncanny ability to get things done and to inspire those around her,” said Director Pompeo. “We are fortunate that someone of her intellect, skill, and experience will be our Deputy Director. I know she will do an outstanding job, and I look forward to working with her closely in the years ahead.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s