United rolls to victory; Clark breaks scoring mark

United will play at Springfield on Tuesday.

United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jake Clark scored 36 points as he became United’s all-time leading scorer in school history as the Golden Eagles rolled to a 91-62 win over visiting-East Palestine. Clark made 8 of 9 free throw attempts and connected on 4 three-point shots. Number 3 surpassed Shawn Gobley’s mark of 1,234 points from 18-years ago.

Kaden Smith finished with a perfect 10 for 10 at the charity stripe as he closed out the contest with 18 points. Alex Birtalan (11) and Parker Hydrick (10) also tallied double-figures.

The Eagles’ 29-point win snapped their two-game losing skid.

Dominic Posey’s 14 points (8-12 FT) paced the Bulldogs. Parker Sherry added 8.

On Tuesday, United (9-7) will travel to New Middletown to face Springfield while East Palestine (6-11) will host Crestview.

