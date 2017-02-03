Ursuline races past rival Cardinal Mooney

Dakota Hobbs led the Irish with a game-high 27 points

Ursuline rolled past Cardinal Mooney 80-52 in boys high school basketball action Friday night.

The victory completes the season sweep of the Cardinals.

Dakota Hobbs led the Irish with a game-high 27 points.  Anise Algahmee added 22 in the victory. Anthony Howell also reached double-figures, end the night with 14 points.

Cardinal Mooney was led by John Mikos who tallied 15 points.  Pat Pelini added 13 in the setback.

The Cardinals drop to 4-12 overall on the season. Mooney returns to action Saturday February 11th at Valley Christian.

Ursuline improves to 11-5 overall on the campaign. The Irish host St. Thomas Aquinas Tuesday night.

