Valley Christian falls to VASJ at home

The Eagles will travel to play Open Door Christian on Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Valley Christian Eagles basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vikings traveled to Valley Christian this evening and earned a 45-33 win behind the scoring of Jerry Higgins and Daniel McGarry – who totaled 17 and 13 points respectively. Jhalen Hill also scored 10 points. VASJ is currently ranked 9th this week in Division III.

Jamynk Jackson led the Eagles with 12 points. Elijah Anderson and Milan Square both scored 8 apiece.

The first time this season when the Vikings played Valley Christian (on January 17), the then-9th ranked team defeated the Eagles – 78-51.

Next up for Valley Christian (6-7) is a matchup on Tuesday against Open Door Christian. Tomorrow, the Vikings (10-5) will entertain Mentor.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s