Youngstown event seeks to develop relationship between kids, dentists

For the past 15 years, Choffin Career and Technical Center has given children dental exams and cleanings

By Published: Updated:
For the past 15 years, Choffin Career and Technical Center has given children dental exams and cleanings. Friday's event began at 9 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was “Give Kids a Smile Day,” and to celebrate, volunteers gave free dental care to local kids in need.

For the past 15 years, Choffin Career and Technical Center has given children dental exams and cleanings. Friday’s event began at 9 a.m.

Many of the kids who come in have never been to the dentist before, and that makes their experience extremely important, said program director Sergio Nadler.

“It’s important that they have a good experience so they can have good oral health and have a long-lasting relationship with a dentist so this becomes routine and not just one time in a life event,” Nadler said.

The program serves about 250,000 kids in the state of Ohio.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s