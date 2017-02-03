Youngstown event seeks to develop relationship between kids, dentists

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was “Give Kids a Smile Day,” and to celebrate, volunteers gave free dental care to local kids in need.

For the past 15 years, Choffin Career and Technical Center has given children dental exams and cleanings. Friday’s event began at 9 a.m.

Many of the kids who come in have never been to the dentist before, and that makes their experience extremely important, said program director Sergio Nadler.

“It’s important that they have a good experience so they can have good oral health and have a long-lasting relationship with a dentist so this becomes routine and not just one time in a life event,” Nadler said.

The program serves about 250,000 kids in the state of Ohio.