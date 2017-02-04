Canfield’s Poullas, Fitch’s Fairbanks claim 4th straight titles

It's the first time two wrestlers notched a four-peat in the same year

By Published: Updated:
A couple local wrestlers made history at the 50th annual Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championships on Saturday at Austintown Fitch High.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple local wrestlers made history at the 50th annual Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championships on Saturday at Austintown Fitch High.

Canfield’s Georgio Poullas and Fitch’s Andrew Fairbanks each won their respective weight classes, both earning a fourth-straight EOWL title.

It’s the first time two wrestlers notched a four-peat in the same year.

There are now just seven wrestlers since 1967 to win four EOWL titles.

Poullas — the reigning state-champion in the 152-pound weight class from last spring — beat Fitch’s Michael Ferree 15-0 for the 160-pound title.

Fairbanks beat Alliance’s Brailyn Lightner for the 138-pound title.

Altogether, there were 15 Valley schools competing Saturday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s