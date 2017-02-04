Canfield’s Poullas, Fitch’s Fairbanks claim 4th straight titles

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple local wrestlers made history at the 50th annual Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championships on Saturday at Austintown Fitch High.

Canfield’s Georgio Poullas and Fitch’s Andrew Fairbanks each won their respective weight classes, both earning a fourth-straight EOWL title.

It’s the first time two wrestlers notched a four-peat in the same year.

There are now just seven wrestlers since 1967 to win four EOWL titles.

Poullas — the reigning state-champion in the 152-pound weight class from last spring — beat Fitch’s Michael Ferree 15-0 for the 160-pound title.

Fairbanks beat Alliance’s Brailyn Lightner for the 138-pound title.

Altogether, there were 15 Valley schools competing Saturday.