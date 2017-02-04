Edward B. Zigmont Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Edward B. Zigmont of Warren, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the Windsor House of Champion following a lengthy illness, he was 88.

Edward was born the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Petrilla) Zigmont on May 11, 1928 in Warren, Ohio.

He was the manager of the A & P Tea Company for 30 years and owned The Beverage Center in the Elm Road Plaza for 14 years.

Edward was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish in Warren and was an avid boater, hunter and fisherman.

In his younger days, Edward learned to fly planes and spent his winters in Florida.

He served his country faithfully in the United States Air force.

On August 23, 1952, Edward was united into marriage with the former Patricia Keffalos and had shared 65 years together.

His memories will be remembered by those he leaves behind, wife, Patricia Zigmont of Warren, Ohio; sister, Delores Hernon of Warren, Ohio and 21 nieces and nephews.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

The family would like to provide a Special “ThankYou” to the Windsor House of Champion and Hospice of the Valley for the care and compassion provided Edward and also to Kelly Bryant, Pam Maggiano and Mark Zigmont for their special attention given in his time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



