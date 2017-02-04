Frederick J. “Fred” Canzonetta

WARREN, Ohio – Frederick John “Fred” Canzonetta, 75, passed away Saturday, February 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Fred was born August 19, 1941 in Warren, Ohio to the late Frederick A. and Vivian L. (Henry) Canzonetta.

He was a 1959 graduate of Harding High School and served in the United States Army.

He was a trained barber, owning the Classic Barber Shop in Warren, then went on to become a certified financial planner and was the owner/operator of Commercial Financial Services until he retired in 2007.

Always an active member of the Community, he served as Chairman of the Warren Jaycee’s.

He enjoyed golfing and playing cards and was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan.

Fred was extremely devoted to his family and is survived by his wife, Charlene Canzonetta; sons, F. Mark Canzonetta (Melissa) and Jeffrey Canzonetta (Maria) of Hubbard; daughter, Angela Canzonetta of Warren; stepsons, Michael Strang (Cindy) of Phoenix, Arizona, Patrick Strang and James Jeffcoat of Charlotte, North Carolina and Christopher Strang and Craig Conti of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Amy and Gina Canzonetta, Paige, Meghan and Michael Strang and Isabella Canzonetta, Bentlea Gunter and Adriana Liberator; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Sofia Holko; brother, James (Sandi) Canzonetta of Cortland and sister, Sondra Canzonetta of Pensacola, Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Canzonetta.

Family and friends may call Thursday February, 9 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers Contributions may be made in Frederick’s name to the Warren Salvation Army 270 Franklin Street, SE, Warren Ohio 44483 or the Warren Family Mission 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

The Canzonetta family would like to thank the staff at the Cleveland Clinic and St. Joseph Health Center for the care and compassion that they gave Fred and the family.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Canzonetta family.



