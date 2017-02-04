Hope Bard Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Hope Jolley Bard of Hermitage passed away at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, she was 74.

Mrs. Bard was born February 15, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of William and Louise Dale Jolley.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and matriculated to the State University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in occupational therapy.

Hope, along with her husband, Stanley, relocated frequently, both nationally and internationally, due to her husband’s career.

She worked as a registered occupational therapist primarily in schools and the home health field. Most recently she was employed by the Sharon Regional Health System as a home health occupational therapist.

She was a member of the Congregation Rodef Sholom, Youngstown, Ohio.

Hope was the president of the local Hadassah organization, a non-profit group that raises money for hospitals in Israel. She was an active member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters while living in Cincinnati, Ojio. Hope was certified to teach Lamaze child birth education and natural breast feeding courses, often hosting classes in her own home. Although she traveled often, she always found a way to actively volunteer in the local community as an occupational therapist or devoting her time to various organizations.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Stanley H. Bard, whom she married January 16, 1965; a daughter, Rachel B. Mitchell and her husband Michael of East Dundee, Illinois; a son, David J. Bard and his wife Veronica of San Pedro, California; two sisters, Bethany E. Jolley of Sharon and Pamela L. Persson of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandchildren Alec R. and Logan W. Neuschaefer both of East Dundee, Illinois. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Miriam L. Bard; a grandson, Anderson Dale Bard and an infant sister, Mary Jolley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Anderson Dale Education Fund. Donations may be made by visiting http://dbimaging.com/anderson/.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, February 7 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rabbi Frank Muller, Congregation Rodof Sholom, officiating.

Interment: Temple Beth Israel, Farrell.



Order Flowers Here