James Joseph Madigan Obituary

NILES, Ohio – James Joseph Madigan, 78, died at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center following complications of a stroke.

He was born in Niles on May 18, 1938 the son of James and Edith Marie (O’Connell) Madigan and lived in this community most of his life.

He was known by many as “Slip” Madigan.

Jim attended St. Stephen Grade School and Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves for many years.

For over twenty years he was the co-owner of the United Cigar in downtown Niles and for 15 years he was the manager of the Amvets Post 101.

He was a coach at St. Stephen School and served as the president of the St. Stephen Booster Club.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers.

Jim is survived by three sons, James Madigan of Chicago, Illinois, John Madigan of Niles, Daniel Madigan of Niles; granddaughter, Elyssa; former wife, Kay Madigan of Niles; sister, Mary (Mike) Nicholas of Niles and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Madigan who died in October of 2015.

Calling Hours will be Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the St. Stephen Bereavement Ministry will have a 7:30 p.m. prayer service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church.

