HERMITAGE, OH (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys kept their winning streak against Pennsylvania teams alive as the Golden Eagles won their 37th-straight against in-state teams, topping Constitution 76-69 Saturday night.

Constitution was ranked #1 in Class 2A and KC is #1 in Class A.

Drew Magestro led the way for the Golden Eagles with 27 points while Maceo Austin added 24.

KC improves to 17-1 overall.