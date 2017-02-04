Lanny K. Brunner Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Lanny K. Brunner 78, of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Aultman Hospital’s Compassionate Care Center.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.



