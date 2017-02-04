Local anti-travel ban rally put together in one day

Local leaders were proud of Friday's outcome; The travel ban was suspended by the U.S. government Saturday

Friday, there was a Rally for Freedom and Justice protest in downtown Youngstown in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

More than 250 people showed up — all of whom were likely thrilled by Saturday’s suspension of the ban by the U.S. government.

“We stood there in the freezing cold,” said Ohio Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan. “We put this together in one day, we moved the location — many, many things against us and we still had people that wanted to speak.”

The rally was one of thousands that have been going on across the country in response to the Trump Administration’s immigration and refugee ban.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally spoke at the event. He said he and City Council took action against the ban.

“Earlier this week, our Youngstown City Council and I approved a resolution asking President Trump to get rid of the executive orders and the immigration bans he put in place in the past week,” McNally said.

Reverend Lewis Macklin of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance also spoke at the rally.

“I think it’s clear — the message needs to be resounding that we should never confuse refugees with terrorists,” he said. “They’re not the same. They’re not synonymous.”

Macklin said rallies like Friday’s prove that local citizens can impact change.

“We have to remind even those in high places, that this is a democracy [and] not a dictatorship,” Macklin said. “So therefore, you have to get feedback, input and acceptance on my end.”

“It’s just the beginning,” Lepore-Hagan said. “We will stand together to fight against hatred and against racism and segregation and bigotry.”

