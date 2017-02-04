Michael L. Butchko Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Michael L. Butchko of Sharon passed away at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, in the hospital of the Sharon Regional Health System, he was 91.

Mr. Butchko was born September 4, 1925, in Farrell, a son of Steven and Anna Yurak Butchko.

Michael was employed as a welder by the Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation until his retirement, when the plant closed.

He was a lifelong member of St. Adalbert’s Church in Farrell.

Michael loved to attend the Buhl Park concerts, he also enjoyed taking rides through the park while listening to the radio. He exercised every morning and especially enjoyed seeing his friends whom over the years became like family.

His wife, the former Margaret “Marge” Sakonyi, whom he married June 5, 1953, passed away August 27, 2004.

Surviving are a daughter, Loretta J. Maffei and her husband Alfonso A. of Aurora, Ohio; two grandchildren, Donald Maffei and his wife Laura of McLean, Virginia and Richard Maffei and his wife Kathy, of Camillus, New York and five great-grandchildren, AJ Maffei and his wife Lillie of Austin, Texas, Robbie Maffei of McLean, Virginia and Brian Maffei at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and Alice and Hannah Gavin of Camillus, New York.

In addition to his wife, Michael was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Steve and Nicholas Butchko and two sisters, Ann Nettinger and Veronica Bakmaz.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in St. Adalbert’s Church, 1035 Fruit Ave, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

Funeral Mass will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in the church, with Rev. Joseph C. Campbell, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.



