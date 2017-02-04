Morse, Penguins fall to Detroit Mercy

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped a 90-80 decision to Detroit Mercy on Saturday night at the Beeghly Center. Four players scored in double figures for the Penguins.

Leading the way offensively for YSU was Cameron Morse who finished 20 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Braun Hartfield had 18 points, one shy of his career high, while Devin Haygood scored 14, all in the second half and Francisco Santiago added 12.

With the loss, YSU falls to 10-15 overall and 4-8 in Horizon League play while Detroit improves to 6-18 and 4-8 by sweeping the two-game season series.

The Titans were hot in the second half making 18-of-30 attempts (60 percent) and were 5-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. For the game, UDM shot 53.2 percent making 33-of-62 field-goal attempts. Three players scored in double figures led by Corey Allen’s 27 points.

YSU built a 28-20 advantage with 9:08 left in the first half before going cold and Detroit made its first big run of the contest. The Titans scored the next 14 points seizing a 34-28 advantage on a McFolley basket with 4:00 left in the half.

Morse stopped the run with a pull-up jumper 20 seconds later and added a basket and free-throw at the 1:37 mark of the half.

To start the second half, Detroit opened on a 12-0 run in the first 2:45 forcing the Guins to play catch up the remainder of the game. YSU closed the game on a 21-8 run after trailing 82-59 with just over six minutes remaining.

The Penguins made 13-of-31 attempts from the field (41.9 percent), including six 3-pointers in the first half. Detroit was 15-of-32 (46.9 percent) and made four 3-pointers.

Morse scored 17 of his points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting of the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.

YSU returns to Horizon League play on Thursday night when it visits UIC. Tipoff at the UIC Pavilion is set for 8 p.m.

