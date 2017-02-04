New Mill Creek Park committee talks development opportunities

Some of the topics included development opportunities, donations and the best way to use your tax dollars

By Published: Updated:
Davis Center at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Development Advisory Committee for Mill Creek Metroparks got together Saturday for the first time.

The group’s agenda was to set some clear-cut goals for the future. Some of the topics included development opportunities, donations and the best way to use your tax dollars.

“Being a tax levy funded entity, they want to make sure we’re spending the dollars wisely,” Executive Director Aaron Young said. “We have a core mission. We have a comprehensive plan that we follow and it’s best to do our business out in plain sight.”

Young said he doesn’t have a vote on the board, but that his job is to provide the volunteers with as much information as possible to move forward.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s